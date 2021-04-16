Tom Hiddleston explains why fans love Loki – Tomatazos

There are only two chapters left of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, the second series of the MCU of Disney Plus. This will be followed by Loki, the series focused on the homonymous character, who is one of the most beloved in this universe. On Thor – 77% and in The Avengers – 92% were a villain; one that more than wanting to conquer the world what he wanted was the approval of his father Odin. As we saw more of him in the Thor movies, the character became more nuanced. It could be seen that he is more of a tragic and playful antihero than a villain in the traditional sense. It’s no exaggeration to think that all of these movies were his redemption arc culminating in his heroic and tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

That should have been the end of the character, but then Marvel decided to use time travel in Avengers: Endgame – 95% to fix the disaster caused by Thanos. Thanks to this we were able to see Loki escape with the Space Stone. The thing is, he didn’t revive. Simply a version from another time is still alive in some corner of the MCU. This is precisely going to be the premise of the series that will soon be released.

That said, a question that has always been around is: Why is Loki such a popular character? We might think Tom Hiddleston is a factor and he certainly is, but you also have to remember that his comic book counterpart is wildly popular.

Also read: Loki also releases new images and poster

Now the actor who has given him life in the MCU all this time offered an answer to this enigma in a new interview for Empire:

Loki’s arc in Thor is very moving and full of pathos. He started out as Thor’s brother and Thor’s heir to the throne. I think he genuinely loves his brother, but possibly has a very deep jealousy or unspoken resentment about the approval his brother has received from his mother and father. Loki is just learning about his origins and birth and that has been hidden from him. Loki’s path to becoming an antagonist is filled with vulnerability and pain within him, to the point that by the end of Thor, when Loki is already a villain, viewers know that he came from a deep well of loneliness, confusion, and a broken heart.

In other words, for the actor, if so many people have connected with Loki, it is because he is a three-dimensional character with whom we can empathize. He is not someone who wants to conquer the world, what he simply wants is to be loved, understood and respected by his loved ones, but confusion takes him down the path of evil for a while. It is a trajectory with which more than one spectator can connect. In this world there are many people who simply seek approval and it is not always easy to find it.

On the other hand, it cannot be omitted to mention that everything indicates that the Disney Plus series will probably be a resounding success. In March the special effects supervisor of Loki, Brad parker He spoke to ComicBook about how excited he is for the premiere of the series and did not hesitate to say that it will be quite an event:

Well, this is all I can say: it will be travel madness! That is another project that will defy expectations in many ways. It has been a lot of fun. It’s been on my list of goals to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is great. It’s great and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It is a lot of work. We are working hard to make this the best it can be, and I think people will be excited when they see it.

The series will premiere on June 11 on Disney Plus.

Do not stay without reading: Marvel Studios would be developing Wolverine anthology series for Disney Plus