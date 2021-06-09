Tom Hiddleston confirms that he will not be in Thor: Love and Thunder

The recordings of Thor: Love and Thunder ended less than a week ago and now we have to wait for the premiere. Fans are eager to see the famous character return to the big screen in the company of friends and acquaintances. During the last months there was a lot of talk about the appearance of Tom Hiddleston in the film, however, Marvel Studios did not release information about it. Now, in a new interview with Empire magazine, the Loki interpreter confirms that he will not be present at Love and thunder. Without a doubt it is almost a disgrace for his fans.

The first two Thor movies are a bit forgettable, we can’t deny it, but Taika Waititi joined the brand long ago and for 2017 introduced Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, the most successful film of the character that includes the well-known humor of the filmmaker. Ragnarok made tens of millions of dollars globally, boosting the career of Waititi in the study. Love and thunder It was in his hands and Marvel fans were hoping that Loki would return to have some other hilarious moments in the company of his brother, it will not be like that. It seems that the relationship between the two will be in limbo, at least for a while. Here the words of Tom:

We talk about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and the duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for now. We have explored everything we can about these two brothers.

In order to Thor: Ragnarok, Thor and Loki were able to patch up their differences and work as brothers, but what seemed like a long and fraternal relationship was cut short by Thanos early in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. The mad titan murdered with his own hands the youngest of Odin’s sons and we have forever lost that version of the character. It was a huge loss for fans of Marvel Studios but it is something they have come to accept.

But we have not lost the antihero permanently. Tomorrow, June 9, Loki will be released – 96% on the Disney Plus platform, a series that will bring us a different version of the character. Recall that the Loki from another timeline escaped from New York in Avengers: Endgame – 95% using the power of the Tesseract, however, were unable to bypass the Time Variation Authority, an organization charged with maintaining order on all timelines. One of the main agents will entrust Loki with an unknown mission.

It is likely that Marvel Studios does not want to reunite the Thor we know with the old Loki due to the problems that would arise between them; the new version of the character is still treacherous, unpredictable and has not ordered his differences with the brother. Perhaps the study dares to explore the possible relationship in the future, for now we will have to wait.

Like the rest of Marvel movies, Thor: Love and Thunder He faced the unfortunate reality of a release delayed until 2022. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the company to make a readjustment for all its films in order not to lose millions in the future. Thor’s fourth film is one of the most anticipated after the absolute triumph it represented Thor: Ragnarok. Surely Love and thunder It will be as hilarious as the previous one but it will also bring us some new faces along the way, will it become the most successful of your franchise? It will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

