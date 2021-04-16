Tom Hiddleston comments on fans’ love for Loki

If there is a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who has managed to win the love of fans, it is Loki, Thor’s brother who has gotten him into more than one “headache.” No doubt the interpretation of Tom Hiddleston has been key for fans to love the character so much after all these years. And that love and desire to want to see more has been detected by Marvel Studios, which has decided to give the character its own series.

In the latest issue of Empire magazine dedicated to promoting “Loki”, which premieres in June on Disney +, have been able to speak with Tom Hiddleston. Recently we have brought his words talking about all that drama that he says we will see in the series, or his words remembering the death of the character in “Avengers: Infinity War”. Now we bring you his words talking about that love of the fans.

Asked about the attractiveness of the villain, despite being the one who killed Coulson or betrayed everyone, the actor explains that from the moment Loki made an appearance in 2011’s “Thor”, he already highlighted a touching side and with a certain pathos which made him connect directly with the public.

Loki’s arc in Thor is very moving and full of pathos. He begins that movie as Thor’s brother, and Thor is the heir to the throne. I think he really loves his brother, but possibly he has deep jealousy or unspoken resentment for the favor his older brother has seen from his mother and father. Loki is awakening to his origins and birth, and that has been hidden from him.

The actor then points out that pain and that he is someone vulnerable has made him win the pity of the public, despite his actions at the end of that first movie about the world of Asgard.

Loki’s progression to antagonist has a lot of vulnerability and pain inside of it, so that even at the end of ‘Thor’, when Loki is the villain, the audience could see that he had emerged from a very poignant well of anguish and loneliness and confusion. .

It remains to be seen what image we see of Loki in the series, because let’s remember that this is the 2012 version, which, for example, has not yet lost Frigga, who was not his biological mother but always took care of him.

