Tom Hiddleston chooses the best moments of Loki in Marvel Studios

The character of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe for a long time and has starred in very shocking situations.

In the movie Thor (2011) was introduced Loki interpreted by Tom Hiddleston, At that time the British actor was little known, but now he is already a star thanks to making his character one of the most beloved villains of Marvel studios.

To date, we have been able to see Loki in 6 films of Marvel studios as they are Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). But also, now he has his own series on Disney Plus. Therefore, he has had very good moments and it is difficult to choose the best ones, but the actor Tom Hiddleston it is clear to him.

The 5 best moments of the Asgardian God of Mischief:

Since you read the script of Thor (2011), Tom Hiddleston knew that the moment in which Loki discovers that being adopted would be one of the most important in the movie for his character. That is why he has chosen it, he also commented that the director Kenneth branagh It helped a lot, especially with the use of pauses. Despite sharing the scene with a myth like Anthony Hopkins (Odin), Tom Hiddleston It was more than up to the task. The next moment belongs to the movie The Avengers (2012) and it is the scene in which he has a conversation with Black widow (Scarlett Johansson), curiously it is one of the few times in which they tell things from the past of Natasha romanoff. If the dialogue is reviewed it seems that Black widow try to get information out of Loki, but it also serves for the character of Tom Hiddleston make time for reinforcements to arrive and attack SHIELD’s helicarrier. The third instant is when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) visit to Loki in the prison of Asgard on Thor: The Dark World (2013). The character of Tom Hiddleston he uses illusions to pretend he’s okay, but he’s not actually cheating on his stepbrother and he’s really hurt. The fourth moment belongs to Thor: Ragnarok and it is when Thor Y Loki They “play” to help. They pretend to ask for help, but when the guards are hesitant, Thor throw to Loki Against them. If you have chosen this scene, it is because it was actually much simpler and it seems that on the set things got complicated. By last, Tom Hiddleston has chosen a heroic moment. Since it is about the confrontation against Thanos (Josh Brolin) where precisely he loses his life in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). That was supposedly the end of his journey, and even the actor thought so. As Marvel studios he doesn’t share his plans with the interpreters so they don’t leak anything. Luckily now he has his own series where he is showing off.

What are your favorite Loki moments? Leave us your comments below. For example, I would stand out when in the film Thor (2011), is crowned as King of Asgard when falling Odin in his dream and being exiled Thor. Another great fun moment is when you are watching the fight of Hulk against Thor on Sakaar next to The great teacher (Jeff Goldblum). His death in Thor: The Dark Mute (2013).

All the movies and the series where Tom Hiddleston has intervened can currently be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.

