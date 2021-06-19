Tom Hiddleston and the trailer for ‘Loki’ that is a joke on the cast

We all know that Tom Hiddleston is a bit mischievous, as is his character, Loki, and if some think that he is getting tired of playing him, it is clear that he continues to amuse him. The video above shows the cast members of ‘Loki’: Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku and Sophia Di Martino. The three of them start talking about the series and its main character from a very positive point of view. So much so that they end up hallucinating because of the exaggeration of the statements.

Things get a little weird, with the other stars showering Loki with compliments like “devilishly handsome” and calling him “classy” and “the forgotten hero”. Everyone becomes suspicious, especially after the claim that Loki is “more powerful than all the Avengers combined”. From then on, they stop reading and wonder who has written such crazy material.

Marvel studios

Of course, the joke is that the author of everything was Tom Hiddleston himself, possessed by the spirit of Loki also in the promotional video. A confirmation that he makes with a wink to the camera and that reminds us that Marvel has taken into account the character of whom he is making a series, the God of deception, an egocentric liar to whom Tom Hiddleston has managed to give a special charm.

Let’s remember that in the first episode, in addition to discovering that Loki was DB Cooper, we see how he arrives on TVA. In the second, more revealing, it is revealed who is behind the evil variant.

In principle ‘Loki’ is a miniseries of only 6 episodes and that opens a chapter every Friday on Disney +.

