Tom Hiddleston advances that What If …? would affect the future of the UCM

The animated series premieres on Disney next month “What would happen if…?” (“What if …?”), which will take us on a journey through the multiverse meeting other different versions of the characters that we already know from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the questions most asked by fans is if what we see in the series will have a real impact on the MCU, or if we are simply facing alternative stories with no other purpose than to tell different stories. It seems increasingly clear that there will be some kind of connection between the animated series and the rest of Marvel movies and live action series. Now, this is again evident with the latest statements given by the actor Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston recently visited Jimmy Fallon for an interview to discuss all things Loki ahead of the imminent final episode that airs tomorrow. Of course, he didn’t reveal much about the final episode, but the conversation evolved into the animated series “What If…”. Hiddleston clarified that he has not been able to see the entire series, but he does seem to be quite aware of it.

But I’m intrigued because I haven’t seen it all. And I know that they have managed to get everyone in the Marvel universe to give voice to their characters. And Jeffery Wright plays a character called The Watcher. That he’s kind of an observer of all this kind of thing.

Hiddleston continued with a detail that is really revealing of what we think it is, as it seems to point to the series that will mark a base that will be used for other things in the future of the MCU:

And later sets up a bunch of things in the MCU, of which [por supuesto] I know nothing…”

Obviously, the actor knows more than he talks, but the idea that this animated series could establish ideas or concepts to exploit in the future is not far-fetched. What’s more, there are many fan theories pointing out that the series could connect with the “Loki” series or with the future “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. It is even said that seeing Shuma-Gorath in the latest trailer for “What If …?” that could be a confirmation that this creature will be in Doctor Strange 2.

