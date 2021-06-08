Tom Hiddleson confirms he won’t be Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder

The return of Tom Hiddleston What Loki for the new Disney + series that opens in a matter of hours has raised some doubts about whether we could see Hiddleston return beyond that series. It is true that this returning Loki is the one from the 2012 alternative line that we saw in “Avengers: Endgame.” That is, he is not the Loki of the current timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we also do not know what that trip through the multiverse that the character will make in the series holds for him. “Loki”.

Along these lines, it has been thought that perhaps, in the greatest secrecy, the actor Tom Hiddleston may have participated in the filming of the future fourth Thor film, entitled “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The filming of the film officially ended a few days ago, and there has been no rumor that has sounded strongly pointing to its return. However, in a recent interview, the actor was asked about this directly.

Remember that Loki was killed while trying to save Thor from Thanos at the beginning of “Avengers: Infinity War”. A version of the parallel timeline of Loki would end up escaping with the Tesseract in “Avengers: Endgame”, which will be the version of the character that we will now continue forward. But, at least for the moment, we won’t see this version of the character interact with Thor.

We’ve explored everything we could about these two brothers, ”Tom Hiddleston clarifies about a potential Loki return in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. We talk about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametrical opposition between Thor and Loki, and duality and antagonism, being a book that perhaps should remain closed for now.

Nevertheless, the one who will return is Matt Damon as Loki for “Thor: Love and Thunder.” He was in charge of playing Loki in that staging that Loki, like Odin, did of the events that Thor and Loki lived through. Once again he will return to tell what happened to Loki. Hiddleston did comment on this return. Remembering how that scene of Damon lived in “Thor: Ragnarok”, he admits that wants to see Damon again in the role of the god of deception.

I had so much fun… I can’t remember, it was a couple of days in ‘Ragnarok’ when he came in and did his thing, ”says Tom Hiddleston remembering when Matt Damon recorded his scenes as Loki. It was like looking into a slightly distorted mirror. And their take on the whole thing was just hilarious, so I can’t wait to see what they’ve been up to.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” already has a lot to tackle. It must introduce Jane Foster as Mighty Thor, some time to spend with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and a new villain to introduce as Gorr the Butcher of God. Of course, a lot of ground to cover, so it makes sense to leave out Loki, who in fact as we say is currently dead in the main timeline of the MCU.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters on May 6, 2022

Via information | Digital Spy | Empire Magazine | Decider