Tom Hardy’s surprising ‘Capone’ comes to Filmin

Filmin has released exclusively in Spain the long-awaited ‘Capone’ by Josh trank, a biopic starring Tom Hardy really unorthodox and amazing from the most legendary mobster in history. Curiously, in the week in which the Spanish platform most had to boast of a catalog of classics after the accusations of a certain critic, this premiere reminds us that, in addition to having the majority of essential titles in the history of cinema, Filmin it also conquers us by its commitment to the most risky titles of the present.

The ‘Capone’ references

Filmin

‘Capone’ is Capone like we’ve never seen him before, but he’s also a biopic like we’ve never encountered before. The film narrates only the last year of the life of the Chicago mob boss. It is a portrait, then, of its decline. Al Capone contracted syphilis as a teenager and they say he never wanted to be treated because of his fear of needles. We know the way to the top, either by ‘Scarface’ (that’s what they called him because of the razor scars on his face) or by ‘The Untouchables of Elliot Ness’, which tells of his arrest. He went to jail for tax evasion on October 17, 1931, and didn’t get out until a decade later. With syphilis already unstoppable taking control of a brain, he died a la Friedrich Nietzsche on January 21, 1947.

It is that last year where ‘Capone’ begins, a title with which many others come to mind, but none that is worth alone for the comparison. Let’s start by remembering something that was said about Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’; that, although we had already seen the first two parts of the film in other titles, it was the last, that of old age and the loneliness of the criminal, the one that had just conquered and surprised us. Well, ‘Capone’ gets to that point and surpasses it, featuring the 20th century’s most famous criminal with more adult diaper changing scenes than shootouts (which aren’t lacking either, don’t worry).

Tom Hardy above all

Filmin

But Capone never stops being Capone, an imposing and aggressive figure. His past, whether in the form of memories, ideas or sheer insanity, blends with reality in a cross between the dementia of ‘The Father’ and the past traumas of ‘You were never really here’. But Capone is neither Anthony Hopkins nor Joaquin Phoenix, he is a Tom Hardy totally given over to an extreme, overflowing role, that borders on parody without touching it just like his white face with makeup or his omnipresent cigar. Curious and hypnotic that this Capone is a mix between his ‘Bronson’ (Hardy’s riskiest role until this film) and Groucho Marx, who is quoted in the film.

The great Capo of Chicago appears here on retirement in a Florida mansion, like a bored retiree who is visited by family and friends to check, more than his health or his spirits, if the monster continues to roar. They say that Capone’s armored car ended up serving President Roosevelt but the film focuses more on a mystery that reminds us more of Lincoln’s mythical treasure. Between eavesdropping on the FBI, interested friends, family in financial crisis and sheer insanity, the insane advance of Capone’s mind serves the film to narrate a surprising treasure hunt. Search, everything has to be said, mentally, about some supposed 10 million dollars that the mobster hid before going to prison and that now, without being able to control his sphincters, he cannot locate either.

Josh Trank, an enfant terrible revolutionizes genres

Filmin

In the reviews of the film, the name of David Lynch has also often appeared, and not only because the presence of Kyle MacLachlan always invites it, but because the approach to Capone’s mind made by its director is as informative as it is surreal, a that addresses memories solely through the subconscious.

Let us remember, because surely he has not forgotten either, that Canadian filmmaker Josh Trank has come from crashing in every way with his reboot of ‘Fantastic Four’. It took him five years to build a new project after signing a tape that, in reality, they say was totally destroyed by Fox in the editing room.

After the release of the film, I suffered a deep identity crisis. I had been reading and listening to stories about myself for months that I did not identify as my own. He did not remember what they said he had done or said, but people seemed to be clear about what kind of person I was, recalls Trank, who admits that he never thought of writing a film about Al Capone, but that in those difficult days he remembered stories that had read about the famous criminal after leaving Alcatraz and moving to Palm Island, where he spent his last days: I imagined him sitting alone in the backyard of his house, alienated, far removed from his great moments of glory. The story of Al Capone at that time in his life was the best way for me to express how I felt.

Trank while filming in a bathtub. Interestingly, the place where Capone was found dead.

Filmin

His confrontation with the production company in his leap to the mainstream only shows a marked personality and artistic courage that failure not only does not seem to have slowed down in ‘Capone’, but fed. Trank, remember, he is also the director of ‘Chronicle’, an indie box office bombshell that reinvented the popular superhero cinema based on the found footage proposal of the also famous ‘Blair Witch’ or ‘Monstrous’. But the most interesting thing about Trank’s debut in the director’s chair was not the hilarious and frenetic first hour of ‘Chronicle’, based on the telekinetic pranks of the young lead trio, but its final evolution. ‘Chronicle’ ends up being at its climax an impossible cross between Gus Van Sant’s ‘Elephant’ and Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ (the ‘Snyder’s Cut’, of course).

It is precisely that director, the one at the furious end of his debut, who is present in ‘Capone’. A film in which Alfonse Capone is called only and solely for that “Fonse” that we would never associate with his figure. Perhaps this terminological gesture is the best way to summarize what ‘Capone’ does with his protagonist: subtracting the myth, Al Capone, and leaving the father, the husband, the human being of flesh, bone, fear, death and shit, to Fonse. These are the principles of Josh Trank and, contrary to what Tom Hardy’s “Groucho Capone” would say, he does not have others nor are we interested in him having them.

‘Capone’ is available in Spain only and exclusively on Filmin.

Filmin