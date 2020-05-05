Share

With Venom 2 just around the block from the corner, Tom Hardy has not stopped a second from uploading unknowns to his Instagram account. Once again, the protagonist of this film, once again uploaded (and deleted) an image of the character with Spider-Man. Will there be a cameo?

Tom hardy, protagonist of Venom, is the main source of information regarding the novelties of the character and future films that we will see him starring in the skin of the symbiote. That’s why every time he uses his social networks to share something about said character, fans are very attentive. After recently revealing the title of the second installment, Venom: Habra Matanza, and its logo, now the actor He wanted to launch that perfect image again so that fans go crazy.

And it is that in Sony, the same house in which Tom hardy is being as successful as Eddie Brock, it also devastates Tom holland how Spider-man, something that provokes a very big fan who would be delighted to see the two characters together. Yes It is true that this possibility does not seem to be at the moment among the plans of the mentioned study, any wink gives hope

The actor’s strategy

Tom hardy He has already resorted to strategy numerous times. First he uploaded some storys with different images where you can see Venom beside Spider-Man, and now he shared an image in his own feed. Which obviously was quickly removed. In this way, the actor returns to feed the rumors and also hopes of the fans. We remember that a lot was said about this cameo of Tom holland in Venom 2which were much stronger when Marvel and Disney they had lost full control of this character. But we all know how that discussion ended, so now that meeting is further than close.

