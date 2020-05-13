The movie Mad Max: Fury Road had such an intense shoot that it caused Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron to get along really badly, now we know more details of what happened.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) is one of the best action movies of the past decade, but it had a troublesome shoot, largely thanks to director George Miller’s high ambition. It also caused a great conflict between its two stars. Tom hardy and Charlize Theron. But all of that effort was apparently worth it, as the film grossed more than $ 374 million and received more Oscars Award nominations that year than any other film.

One of the main points of tension between the two was caused by the complex and technical nature of filming and the things that were needed to make a scene work.

“Because of the amount of detail we had to process and how little control one had in each new situation, and how fast the shots were, it took little snippets of moments in history for the final cut to work, we moved fast , and it was sometimes overwhelming. ” Confessed Tom hardy. “You had to trust that the bigger picture held together.”

Adding even more pressure to the situation was the fact that he was taking on a role that Mel Gibson made famous in the original trilogy.

“In hindsight, I didn’t have enough empathy to really understand what it must have felt like to continue the Mel Gibson legacy.” Express Charlize Theron. “That is terrifying! And I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other: This is scary for you, and it’s scary for me, too. Let’s be kind to each other. In a strange way, we were functioning as our characters: it was all about survival. ”

Tom hardy He echoed those comments, while noting that over time he is more interested in reviving the character.

“I think in retrospect it was in my head in many ways,” admitted the actor. “The pressure on the two of them was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, companion in me. That is something that cannot be falsified. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could live up to that occasion. ”

Despite those tensions on set, the couple have regularly expressed their admiration for each other publicly and left those conflicts behind as soon as the movie made its way to theaters. George Miller is reportedly still working on the franchise, and we’ll be able to see more movies soon, though a prequel starring a young Imperator Furiosa played by Anya Taylor-Joy is being talked about. Which means that Tom hardy and Charlize Theron they will not repeat their roles. At least for now.