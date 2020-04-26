After being one of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus last March, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have decided to contribute to the vaccine for this disease with a donation of their blood, since according to Hanks they have antibodies.

In a recent interview that the protagonist of Forrest Gump gave to the podcast “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” From home, he said, “We’ve asked ourselves, ‘What do we do now?’, ‘Is there anything we can do?’ we have told the doctors ‘do you want our blood?’, ‘can we donate plasma?’ “

Likewise, with humor, he expressed that if possible, he would like the coronavirus vaccine to be called Hank-cradle, while one of the presenters of the Peter Daniel Sagal program told him: “then it is a sequel and you are going to participate for COVID-20”.

Hanks added how his isolation is currently happening although he and his wife are already recovered, he states that not every day is the same and there is always something different to do every 20 minutes so he is very busy at home.

jb

.