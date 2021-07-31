Tom Hanks to participate for the first time in a Wes Anderson production

After learning that Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton will star in the next Wes Anderson film, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Oscar winner Tom Hanks (‘News from the Big World’) will be working for the first time on a filmmaker’s project.

According to the medium, Hanks will have a small role (or cameo) in the film currently without a defined title. The film will be written and directed by Anderson, in a production that will take place in Spain, specifically in locations in the Community of Madrid. The plot is kept secret, but it is rumored to be a love story set in Europe.

The sets are already being built and filming will begin at the end of next August. Of course, as is usual in the director’s films, we expect a series of stories and extravagances everywhere.

Meanwhile Anderson has started the promotion of his latest project entitled ‘The French Chronicle (of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun)’, a film featuring both Murray and Swinton and which will hit Spanish theaters one year later than planned, on October 29. 2021. The film has just screened at the Cannes Film Festival to generally positive reviews.

Regarding Hanks ‘upcoming projects, the actor will be in the sci-fi drama film’ Finch ‘for Apple TV +, as well as Robert Zemeckis’ live-action adaptation of ‘Pinocchio’ and a future Elvis Presley biopic to be directed by Baz Luhrman. and starring in Austin Butler.