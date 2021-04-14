Tom Hanks’ son faces domestic violence lawsuit

The young Kiana Parker held a press conference in Texas to reveal the details of the physical abuse that the son of the actor from ‘Beyond Dreams’ would have committed against her.

This is about violence within the confines of the relationship between a man and a woman. A man who mentally, psychologically assaulted Kiana Parker, “said the young woman’s lawyer, Kevin Murray.

According to the Page Six portal, which had access to the official documents of the lawsuit, the opinion recounted several episodes of violence by the couple, one of the most notorious was at the beginning of this year, when Chet was recorded with the bloody head, claiming to have been attacked by Kiana.

For her part, Kiana assures that said aggression was in self-defense, since Hanks’s son would have threatened her with a knife.