Tom Hanks’ son charged with murder threats and domestic violence in $ 1 million lawsuit



Tom Hanks.

Kiana parker filed a $ 1 million domestic violence lawsuit against Chet Hanks, son of the movie star Tom Hanks, claiming that he threatened to murder her and himself.

And it is that Parker got involved in a violent altercation with Hanks, in January, to such a degree that hid Chet’s gun so he wouldn’t have access to it when he warned with taking his life; situation that led her to take legal action against him.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Kiana too asked for a protection order in the complaint after abusing her multiple times saying her twin boys, 9, were at home with them at the time fearing for their safety.

“It is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who beat Kiana Parker mentally, physically and psychologicallyKiana’s attorney, Kevin Murray, said at a news conference.

This legal action by Parker comes a month after Chet filed his own lawsuit against her for theft, assault, conversion and battery. Now Parker has gone a step further by filing the millionaire civil lawsuit against his ex, although it is not clear what kind of solution the judges will determine to end a situation as unfortunate as it is.

