Tom Hanks sent a letter and a Corona typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied because of his name, Corona, Australian television stations reported on Thursday.

Corona De Vries, 8, of the Golden Coast in Queensland, wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, spent more than two weeks in quarantine at the Australian beach resort after testing positive for Covid-19 .

The boy wrote to Hanks saying, “I heard the news that you and your wife got a coronavirus,” Channel 7 News reported. “Are you alright?”

Corona said he loved his name, but people at school called him a coronavirus, which made him “sad and angry”.

“Your letter made my wife and I feel wonderful!” Replied Hanks in a letter typed on a Corona typewriter that he had taken to the Golden Coast.

“You are the only person I know with the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown,” wrote the Oscar winner to the boy.

“I thought this typewriter was to your liking,” showed an image of the letter broadcast by Channel 7 News. “Ask an adult how it works. And use it to write me back.”

Hanks wrote at the end: “P.S. You have a friend in me!”

