When Tom Hanks He was in Australia, last March, when he contracted COVID-19, he was in the midst of preparing to shoot the biographical film of the King of Rock, Elvis Presley.

The 63-year-old American actor and producer was one of the first celebrities in the world to contract the coronavirus.

The announcement of the contagion, along with his wife Rita Wilson, caused a worldwide commotion when reported on March 11 in a statement. The project he works in Australia immediately stopped, and Hanks underwent treatment and isolation with his wife.

The couple returned to their Los Angeles residence, after evolving and fully recovering from the disease.

After the opening of some flights, Hanks obtained the necessary permits and will return to the oceanic country to meet up with the rest of the cast.

The film is directed by Baz Luhrmann and features Austin Butler as performer of the King of Rock. Tom Hanks, meanwhile, plays whoever was his manager, Tom Parker.