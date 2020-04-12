Tom Hanks reappears on television after overcoming the disease | Instagram

The famous American actor and producer Tom Hanks finally returned to the small screen thanks to his appearance on the Saturday Night Live program, after having managed to overcome the illness he presented.

During the show, the actor fortunately saw himself fully recovered after being diagnosed with the virus last month with his wife Rita Wilson.

He was one of the early artists internationally famous for announcing that it had been infected with COVID-19.

It may interest you: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave the hospital although they are still isolated by Coronavirus

It is good to be here, although it is also very rare to be here presenting ‘Saturday Night Live’ at home, ”Hanks said at the beginning of the program.

The transmission was from his kitchen at his home in the city of Los Angeles, presenting a drastic change of look but he was quite happy to be able to return to the screen even if it was that way.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It’s me, your old friend, don’t panic, this shaved head was for a movie, my hair is growing slowly, “said the actor regarding his hair.

This is how Hanks commented that it was complicated to make jokes In these times when everyone is in crisis, but it is also something that can help improve the situation a little.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It is rare to be cheering from my house. These are strange times to try to be funny, but trying to be funny is part of this program, ”said the actor.

The actor revealed that since he was diagnosed and the news was made public people didn’t want to get close to him out of fear, something that made him feel bad in a way.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Since I was diagnosed, I have been an American father more than ever, because nobody wants to be close to me and uncomfortable with people, “he explained.

Tom is currently in quarantine with his family, which he has been constantly sharing on his Instagram account as well as reporting on his health.

You can also read: Tom Hanks, his son Chet Hanks shares his health and that of his wife

In addition to the actor’s participation during the program, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and of course the cast of the comic program were also present.

.