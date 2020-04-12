“Saturday Night Live” aired its first “quarantine version” with Tom Hanks, one of the first celebrities to reveal that he had the coronavirus, as a guest presenter. In addition to the actor, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and the cast of the comic program participated. Of course, everyone did it from home, to respect the isolation orders for the pandemic.

After being airless for more than a month, the iconic NBC comedy show returned, emulating other late-night presenters who have left the studios to DIY in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

“It is good to be here, although it is also very rare to be here presenting ‘Saturday Night Live’ at homeHanks said, speaking from his kitchen. “It’s a weird time to try to be funny, but trying to be funny is the whole SNL thing“

Last month Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson caught the virus during their stay in Australia, so the comedian took advantage of his experience, already overcome, for the opening of the show.

For example, he said that he had to get used to taking the temperature in degrees centigrade, where 36 was good but 38 was bad, “how Hollywood treats actresses,” he said ironically.

His message, in addition to the jokes, was not without emotion: Hey. Stay safe. We are in this while it lasts, and we will get through it together. We are going to thank our hospital workers, emergency personnel, supermarket employees, people who deliver our food, people who make takeaways. To the men and women who keep this country going at a time when we need them more than ever. We are going to take care of them, and we are going to take care of each other ”.

Hanks was on the Gold Coast in Australia to shoot a biopic of Elvis Presley when he and Rita Wilson, both 63, contracted the disease. The couple spent a few days in the hospital until they were discharged with an order to perform isolation. In late March, once recovered, Wilson celebrated being a “covid-19 survivor” and recalled – reflecting on her good fortune – that just five years ago she also overcame cancer.

The SNL show maintained its traditional structure with a musical guest and “Weekend Update”. Chris Martin, on acoustic guitar, played a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm”. The signs on the wall behind him read “Entrance to the Trains,” a nod to the Grand Central’s themed “SNL” set.

Alec Baldwin, impersonating Trump, telephoned the “Weekend Update” segment. He decided to participate without a video since Baldwin had no access to makeup. The false president noted that “every night at 7 p.m. All New Yorkers applaud and applaud the great work I am doing, ”referring to the nightly tribute to medical workers.

The show also paid a moving tribute to music producer Hal Willner, who produced pieces for many years on “SNL” and died last week after showing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. Former cast members Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, and Bill Hader were among those who remembered him.