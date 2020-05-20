Because the coronavirus-caused pandemic does not seem to regress, the studies begin to analyze different options to release their next productions And it is that with the numbers of infected people growing more and more, it is not seen for when the cinemas can reopen, so, ‘Greyhound’ by Tom Hanks will come to Apple TV.

The summer season is about to start, the date in which the studios schedule their strongest releases, but with the current crisis that we are facing, many are choosing to move their films for the following year, Or, sell them to a streaming platform, such is the case of ‘My Spy’ and ‘The Lovebirds’, so more productions could take this path.

Recently, Universal Studios made the decision to release ‘Trolls World Tour’ directly in digital format and to the surprise of many, the film had a large collection, so the company has decided to take this new practice even when the crisis is over, which is a severe blow to theaters.

According to the Deadline site, Sony Pictures was planning to release ‘Greyhound’ on Father’s Day weekend, but due to the pandemic, they chose to skip this option and reached an agreement with Apple, so that the film will be shown through its streaming service, which will become the largest production in the platform’s catalog.

‘Greyhound’ takes place in the early years of World War II and it shows us Tom Hanks playing a captain of the United States Navy, who will have to take a convoy of his army to fight against the enemy, while they are chased by Nazi submarines. In addition to acting, Tom Hanks was commissioned to write the script, which is based on CS Forester’s novel ‘The Good Shepherd’.

This is how ‘Greyhound’, the new Tom Hanks movie will come to Apple TV, reason why it is expected that soon more studios will begin to turn towards the different streaming services to release their productions, since there is not yet an estimated date for the cinemas to reopen.