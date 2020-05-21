will premiere in theaters Due to the coronavirus pandemic and it will be launched digitally through the Apple TV + digital platform. “data-reactid =” 23 “> Los Angeles (USA), May 19 . .- The movie” Greyhound “, which he starred in and wrote Tom Hanks will premiere in theaters Due to the coronavirus pandemic and it will be launched digitally through the Apple TV + digital platform.

The specialized outlet Deadline reported on Tuesday the change of plans for this Sony film, which is an interesting movement within Hollywood, which is still racking its brains to respond to the closing of theaters of practically the entire planet, which has led to numerous delays. of premieres.

Apple TV + has not yet detailed when it will present “Greyhound” on its “streaming” platform.

Sony had planned to release “Greyhound” in theaters on June 12, but the global coronavirus crisis ruined his plans and led him to suspend its release without a specific date.

Deadline explained that, in this situation, there was a bid between different digital platforms to take over the rights to “Greyhound”.

This portal assured that the agreement with Apple TV + was closed for about 70 million dollars.

follow in the footsteps of other movies like “Trolls World Tour” or “Scoob!” that, due to the pandemic, they ignored theaters and opted for a digital launch, either in video-on-demand format or as part of the catalog of a “streaming” platform. “data-reactid =” 30 “> The renunciation of the big screen of “Greyhound” follow in the footsteps of other movies like “Trolls World Tour” or “Scoob!” that, due to the pandemic, they ignored theaters and opted for a digital launch, either in video-on-demand format or as part of the catalog of a “streaming” platform.

On the opposite side are, above all, the big blockbusters called to burst the box office, which preferred to delay their premieres in theaters, hoping that the theaters can return to full capacity sooner rather than later.

Some like “F9”, the new installment of the “Fast & Furious” saga, were very cautious and delayed their presentation in theaters until 2021.

But there are other great films that have their premiere already very close and still among important questions, such as “Tenet” by Christopher Nolan (July 17), “Mulan” (July 24) or “Wonder Woman 1984” (August 14) .

With Aaron Schneider “Get Low” (2009) as director, “Greyhound” is a war film, set in World War II and based on real events, about a captain in the US Navy. that he had to guide a group of ships to escape the Nazi submarines.

Elisabeth Shue and the Mexican Manuel García-Rulfo accompany Hanks in the cast of this film, who thus adds his third screenwriting credit in his entire career after Larry Crowne (2011) and “That Thing You Do!” (nineteen ninety six).

Winner of the Oscar for best actor for “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994), Hanks also made headlines recently for testing positive for coronavirus with his wife, also actress Rita Wilson.

Both recovered after spending time in quarantine.

.