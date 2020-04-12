Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks reappeared on Saturday night in Saturday night Live after recovering from Covid-19.

“It’s rare to do SNL from home”the 63-year-old histrion with short hair said for his next movie.

“It is a strange time to try to be fun”Hanks agreed, remembering that he was one of the first celebrities to catch the coronavirus.

With irony, he said that since he was diagnosed, he felt like the United States “without anyone wanting to approach him and making many feel uncomfortable.”

Hanks recalled in a fun way how he was cared for in Australia and agreed it was the first time he had worn a suit or anything other than a sports pants since March 11.

The protagonist of “Forrest Gump” He said his wife is fine and took time to finish off with questions and answers from his alleged guests.

With an emotional thanks to all the people, including doctors and rescuers, who are keeping the country on its feet right now, Hanks asked for solidarity to go through the difficult time.

