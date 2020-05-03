confirm he was in confinement by Covid-19 in early March, he has decided to contribute his grain of sand after recovering with his wife donating his blood for scientific research in search of what he calls a ‘Hank-cradle’. “data-reactid =” 13 “> Tom, who was one of the first Hollywood stars to confirm that he was in confinement for Covid-19 in early March, has decided to do his bit after recovering with his wife. donating his blood for scientific research in search of what he calls a ‘Hank-cradle’.

(Twitter.com/tomhanks)

Wait Wait… Don’t tell me! the actor revealed that have decided to join a study by donating blood and plasma after receiving confirmation that they are carrying antibodies to the coronavirus, and thus assist in the development of a vaccine to help alleviate the contagion. “data-reactid =” 26 “> During an interview with the NPR podcast, Wait Wait… Don’t tell me !, the actor revealed that have decided to join a study by donating blood and plasma after receiving confirmation that they are carrying antibodies to the coronavirus, and thus assist in the development of a vaccine that helps alleviate the contagion.

Twitter.com/tomhanks“data-reactid =” 34 “> Image: Twitter.com/tomhanks