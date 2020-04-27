After revealing that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 in early March, during their last trip to Australia, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, they overcame the disease and, after being discharged, returned to their home in Los Angeles.

In a recent radio interview, the 53-year-old Oscar winner announced that he and his wife both performed as volunteers to donate their plasma for him development of a vaccine that can end the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have had all the typical symptoms of a flu. My wife was slightly worse than me. He had a very high fever and we were isolated so we would not pass it on to anyone.“The actor explained in statements to the podcast” Wait, Wait … Don’t tell me “on public radio NPR.

When asked whether he and his wife felt like “superheroes,” Hanks mentioned that he and his wife discovered that they carry antibodies that could help doctors fight COVID-19: “Well, much of the question is what? It will happen now. What do we do? Can we do something? And in fact, We just found out that we are carriers of antibodies. ”

In this context, he revealed that they are going to donate plasma with the goal of contributing to the development of a cure. “Not only have researchers contacted us. We have told them: Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we are going to give it to places where we hope they can workr in what I would like to call the Hank-crib ”joked the American interpreter, who had to face the spread of coronavirus far from home and his children. And then added with a laugh: “I will not put a copyright neither to keep the monopoly, nor take it to the patent office. ”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood star was working on Baz Luhrmann’s new movie about the legend Elvis Presley. Part of the production team was isolated and quarantined after learning that the actor had tested positive.