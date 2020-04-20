Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first Hollywood personalities to reveal that they had contracted the coronavirus.

The actor Tom Hanks He has spoken publicly again about the unusual experience he had to go through because of the dreaded coronavirus, a series of setbacks he shared with his wife Rita Wilson, also infected, in Australian lands, where they were both on the occasion of the pre-production work for the interpreter’s next film.

Through her intervention in the radio program The National Defense, the Hollywood star has revealed that the symptoms of the disease suffered by the actress also were much more severe than his, to the point that he had to crawl to move from bed to bathroom and vice versa. Likewise, the artist has once again thanked the health services that attended them and, of course, Rita herself for helping to make confinement somewhat more bearable.

“The truth is that Rita had a much worse time than me, her fever was much higher and she suffered other effects as well. He completely lost his senses of taste and smell. For much of the three weeks, he could not enjoy the food at all. He was frequently nauseous and could do nothing but crawl across the floor to go to the bathroom. It was all longer than expected ”, explained the 63-year-old artist in his radio appearance.

“The staff who attended us were very patient with me. One day a nurse asked me how I was and I replied: “Something very strange is happening to me, I have tried to do some basic stretching and I have not been able to do half of it.” He stared at me through his glasses as if he was talking to the dumbest man in the world and just replied: ‘It’s that you have Covid-19’He joked in the same conversation.

