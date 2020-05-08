The actor shared a few words with the students who graduated this year from Wright State University, but without a face-to-face ceremony for COVID-19

Tom Hanks, who was one of the first celebrities to make public that he suffered COVID-19shared some words with the students who graduated this year from Wright State University, located in the United States, where, as in other schools worldwide, graduates they will not have a face-to-face ceremony that, in a symbolic way, make the culmination of that stage of their studies official.

“I am here to congratulate you. Congratulations to the elect and I am calling you ‘elect’ because you have been chosen in many ways. First for the temperament and discipline you have. You live by the creative fires inside you and the instinctive thrusts of your desires, ”said the actor through a five-minute video.

Hanks’s message was shared on state university social media on Saturday, May 2, and the caption posted the caption: “Wright State’s friend Tom Hanks has a special message for our Class of 2020 who graduates. “

In his words, the actor stressed that students began their studies in the old days, considering the COVID-19 pandemic as an event that will mark a before and after in the contemporary age.

“Part of their lives will forever be identified as ‘before’, in the same way that other generations are located as ‘Well, that happened before the war’, ‘That was before the Internet’ or ‘That was before Beyoncé’ “, said Tom Hanks. “You have gone from students to graduates when most was expected of you. That to be a simple American you have to be a responsible American. They have had to be good Americans, good Americans who made the sacrifices that have saved lives, ”added Hanks, who recently donated plasma to be used in the investigation of a vaccine against COVID-19.

The actor, who was recognized for his cinematographic career with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Oscar 2020, said that graduates will define the new paradigms of the world and stressed that the future is always uncertain.

“But we who celebrate what they have done are sure of one thing on this day: they will not disappoint us. Thank you, congratulations ”, he concluded.

With information from Notimex