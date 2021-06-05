Tom Hanks calls for schools to teach more about America’s racist past



Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks wrote an essay for The New York Times in which called for the truth about America’s racist past to be taught in schools.

The column was a way for The actor will push Americans to learn more about the country’s troubled history, including the 1921 Tulsa racial massacre, about which, according to him, many were not informed.

“The story was mainly written by white people about white people like me, while the story of black people, including The horrors of Tulsa, was too often omitted, Should our schools now teach the truth about Tulsa? Yes, and also They should stop the battle to whitewash the curricula to avoid annoyances among the students ”, stated Tom in his text.

And, like many Americans, Hanks was not aware of the event until just last year, because He noted that his education did not include the massacre because it is not widely taught.

“I never read a page in any school history book about how, in 1921, a white mob set fire to a place called Black Wall Street,” he wrote.

Finally, he asked readers to consider how different one’s perspective might be if the Tulsa massacre was taught to students as early as fifth grade.

“Today, I find the tragic omission, a missed opportunity, a wasted teaching moment. America’s history is complicated, but knowing that makes us wiser and stronger.“, He expressed.

The Tulsa racial massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, 100 years ago, when crowds of white men set the Greenwood district on fire, killing 300 black Tulsa residents and leaving thousands homeless.