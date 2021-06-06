Tom Felton wants to play Draco Malfoy again in a new Harry Potter movie – Tomatazos

Tom Felton would never think of wasting the opportunity to return to the wizarding world of Harry Potter if it were introduced to him. The actor played Draco Malfoy since he was a child along with the rest of the cast of the extremely popular film franchise, and like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, he grew up in the eyes of the millions of fans of the literary saga. created by JK Rowling and, of course, the adaptations that were made for the big screen that were produced by the folks at Warner Bros. in a span of 10 years.

After so much time giving life to this character from Harry Potter, which had an important role throughout the development of the story that the saga presents, it is understandable that the actor has a sense of belonging towards Draco Malfoy and wants to play him again . That was what he declared in an exclusive interview for People magazine (via Coming Soon), on the occasion of the inauguration of the Harry Potter store that has just opened its doors in New York City. Felton has always been, along with Evanna Lynch, one of the few actors who are willing to appear at any franchise-related event.

During that conversation, he was asked if he would be willing to become Draco Malfoy again if the opportunity presented itself. He immediately said yes, but the most interesting thing is that he also stated that he would not like to see another actor playing the character because he thinks he would be a bit possessive about it. This is what he stated in the interview:

If you ask me if I’m going to dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, absolutely. Any [él o Lucius]. I’ll play Draco’s son if that’s what you really want! Any chance to go back to being a Malfoy would be very welcome. I feel like if someone else played the role of [Draco], I would be a bit possessive and say “wait”.

Response from Tom felton He also tells us that he wouldn’t mind playing any other Malfoy if the role of Draco isn’t available. His love for Harry Potter even led him to get in touch with the star trio again when the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turned 20 from hitting theaters around the world.

I was talking to Rupert [Grint], Daniel and Emma [Watson] separately the other day and [dije]”Twenty years old, can you imagine that?” First of all, they all look the same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same. Plus, we’re all a little shocked that he’s [incluso] more popular [ahora]. We are a bit surprised by that. We are certainly excited, and we feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first movie.

Just as mentioned Tom felton, the popularity of Harry Potter has not dissipated and rather seems to have gained more despite the inaccurate comments of its author and the fact that the film projects continue their march despite the adaptations that Warner Bros. Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73% is not the success (neither at the box office nor with the critics) that the studio was waiting for after having scored an unrepeatable triumph with the adaptation rights.

The latest news was that the Harry Potter movies will find a home on HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service, and that much more content will be on the way. And recently the rumors returned that there is a series of the Magic World that is on the way, which would also debut on that platform, but soon after it was denied that there is a television production in process. We do not know if Tom felton It will return in some form, but Warner Bros. plans for the young wizard universe seem to indicate that there will be much more to see.

