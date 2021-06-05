Tom Felton opens up about his dating rumors with Emma Watson

The ship between Emma Watson and Tom Felton is so old that it is hard to remember its origin. While Hermione and Draco get along pretty bad in the series, both actors were always best friends in real life.

The little trips together or the declarations of both with more members of the cast about their chemistry from a very young age have continued to feed one of those relationships that the internet has in its little heart. In the same way that Friends fans sleep a bit more peacefully after the revelation of the meeting in which Aniston and Schwimmer confessed that they fell in love in real life, Harry Potter fans have spent years searching for a clear “yes, we loved each other” or , much better, “yes, we love each other.”

Tom Felton’s recent statements to ET have only fueled this “if you like, post liaros” that fans have been screaming at each photo together for years:

We are something, if that makes any sense. We have been very close for a long time. I adore her. I think it’s fantastic. I hope you return the compliment. As for the romantic side, I think it’s a Slytherin / Gryffindor thing more than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely believe in your world. I think I’m a part of what we’ve all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest on set, who grows up with what she had to do. Growing up was incredibly exciting. Now you’re going to make me cry, but no, I think she’s a fantastic influence in the world.

Nothing better than telling the other “Mudblood” on the first date.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io