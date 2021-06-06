Tom Felton is looking forward to returning to Harry Potter

Share

Actor Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films and would now be delighted to reprise the role.

The movies of Fantastic Animals are not as successful that the main franchise of Harry Potter, but they still want to make up to 5 deliveries. Meanwhile, there are more plans to expand the saga and a possible return of the initial cast is already rumored. So every time one of these actors is interviewed they are asked about this possibility. For now, almost everyone is delighted to return to this magical world. For example Tom felton:

“If you ask me if I will dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, absolutely. Either him or Lucius. I’ll play Draco’s son if you really want to. Any chance to go back to being a Malfoy would be very welcome. I feel like if someone else were to play Draco, they would be a little possessive and say: Wait… I was talking to Rupert, Daniel and Emma separately the other day and I said: 20 years, can you imagine that? First of all, they all look the same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same. Also, we’re all a bit in awe that it’s even more popular now. We are all a bit surprised by that. We are certainly excited and feeling old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first movie. “

They plan various series and movies.

Now what Tom felton He has been so favorable to a possible return, who knows if he could star in a spin-off. But it is clear that in Warner Bros Y HBO Max they are clear about the potential of the saga and will exploit it as much as they can.

Would you like to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Tom Felton return to a movie in the series? Leave us your partners below in the opinion section.

Share