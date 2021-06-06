Tom Felton (‘Harry Potter’) speaks out on the “romantic side” of his relationship with Emma Watson

Rumors about a possible romance between Tom Felton and Emma Watson have not ceased to gain strength since the actress commented that she was caught by the interpreter who played Malfoy at the time when they both starred in roles in the successful saga ‘ Harry Potter’. Much has rained since then, but Felton and Watson’s relationship, far from cold, has stood the test of time and the two continue to maintain a special connection. The one who played Hermione talks regularly with her teenage crush, which also invites further speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Now Felton wanted to react to these comments, showing himself absolutely infatuated with Watson and stressing that they remain intimate. “We are something, if that makes any sense. We have been very close for a long time. I adore her and I think she is fantastic. I hope she returns the compliment. As for the romantic side, I think it’s a Slytherin / Gryffindor thing more than a Tom and Emma thing“, clarifies Felton in declarations to ET.

“I think it’s wonderful,” says the actor, highlighting that Watson’s personal growth did not have to be easy considering that she was “part of what we have all been part of but being the only leading girl, without a doubt the youngest in the world. set, growing up with all that … You’re going to make me tear up, but no [añade desmintiendo de manera directa], I think it’s a fantastic influence on the world“.

A solid friendship

From what Felton suggests, at the moment the couple share a solid friendship, the kind that settle in the daily routine. “I spoke to Emma a couple of days ago and immediately there were conversations about, ‘oh my, the kitchen sink is clogged’ or some trivial nonsense like my dog ​​wouldn’t eat a certain type of food,” says the actor who claims to keep up with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as well. “We keep in touch quite often … It’s great that we are in four different corners of the world and yet When we catch up, it seems like no time has passed“.