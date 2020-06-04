Although the fifth season of Lucifer was intended as the end of the series, the executive producers are working to finalize a new season with Tom Ellis.

The fans of Lucifer They are very anxious for the return of the series, and it seems that this deep desire is about to come true. Apparently, the possible sixth season is very close to materialize since Tom ellis signed the contract to return to the leading role. Recall that this rumor has been lurking for a while, but there were problems with the actor since he wanted a woman agreement and this prevented him from signing the agreement.

But it seems, Tom ellis He reached an agreement and now it only remains for the other part of the deal to materialize: that Netflix close negotiations with Warner Bros. TV, who are responsible for producing this adaptation of the Vertigo comic line.

According to Deadline, the talks between the platform and the producer began at the beginning of the year, with the aim of extending the life of a series that was recovered from the cancellation, although initially the promise was that the fifth season would be the end of everything. .

Lucifer getting closer

However, executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson forged ahead with talks that would allow for an additional series, somewhat unexpected when Fox decided to lower the curtain to Lucifer after the third season.

In this way, sources from various portals explained that conversations with Tom ellis “It was a long and difficult negotiation”, but now that that is settled, the rest of the cast would also be ready to return. “With all the key pieces in place, Netflix is ​​expected to proceed,” they add.

It seems that Lucifer fans are very close to getting a sixth season. If so, they will find it on Netflix and it will be starring Tom Ellis, after so many negotiations.