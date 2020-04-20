Tom Ellis could stop being Lucifer after legal action conflict | Instagram

Tom Ellis, star of the famous series Lucifer on the Netflix platform, had confirmed that he had signed a contract to continue recording, but everything seems to have changed and could stop being as a result of a dispute with your contract.

May the supernatural drama series continue, Is in danger after the famous actor did not accept an important offer from the production studio.

A short time ago, the big news came out that Tom had signed a contract with Warner Bros TV to continue the Netflix series for a sixth season.

Unfortunately right now everything is uncertain, because the actor as a result of his rejection in the proposal means that the sixth season is not guaranteed.

The companies of Warner Bross TV and Netflix They have not wanted to make statements yet, so things are somewhat tense.

He has sweetened the pot multiple times, everyone wants Tom to be happy, but there is a limit, and it has been reached, ”said a close source.

The problem also arises after Ellis having a signed agreement this breaking the rules of the same contract.

Sadly, this fifth season that is not yet released could be the last, since the sixth is in serious danger.

At the moment it remains only to wait for Tom Ellis to take his final decision to know what the fate of the successful series holds.

The series has been creating a very solid plot after four seasons having millions of people excited by the adventures that happen to Lucifer Morningstar.

The Lucifer series return Netflix for season 5 this year 2020 but still they don’t confirm a date specifically due to the health contingency, so it is expected to be very soon.

But even though the show’s production stopped, the writers and producers have shared numerous behind the scenes images.

