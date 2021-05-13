Tom Dumoulin back on the Tour of Switzerland

May 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM CEST

EFE

Dutch Tom dumoulin (Jumbo Visma), winner of the 2017 Giro and former world time trial champion, will return to the competition, after a voluntary rest period, in the Tour of Switzerland that will be held from June 6 to 13.

“The Maastricht Butterfly”, 30, was recently replaced in the team that will attend the Tour de France by his Danish teammate Jonas vingegaard, but now Dumoulin has decided to take the step of returning to the competition, “wanting to run again after finding the joy of cycling”, a fact announced by the Jumbo Visma.

Dumoulin has as its goal of the season the time trial of the Tokyo Olympics. For this, he will prepare in the Tour of Switzerland and in the time and route tests of the Dutch Championships.