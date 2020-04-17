Blink-182 launched a call a few weeks ago to get creative. It consisted of recording yourself doing whatever it is that makes you spend your days during this quarantine and then using you in the new video of their song “Happy Days”. Now Tom DeLonge does not want to be left behind and returned with Angels & Airwaves with a new song titled “All That’s Left is Love” that promises to give you back some hope.

“Like everyone else, we are trapped at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold. We couldn’t help noticing small flashes of light being displayed around the world, revealing the positive side of humanity that is sometimes lost in our daily lives, ”wrote Tom DeLonge and company on Facebook before the song’s release. “That, ULTIMATELY, is what this band has been about since day 1 – HOPE. With all that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song. “

Like hundreds of artists who are doing their bit to make all of this a little easier, Angels & Airwaves will donate all proceeds from the new song to the Feeding America organization.

It’s here! This one is special to us and we hope it brings a little light to your day in these crazy times. All proceeds from the streams and sales of this song will go to benefit @feedingamerica Covid-19 Response Fund. Song is available everywhere now- link in bio. pic.twitter.com/rhnduLRArn – Angels & Airwaves (@AVABandOfficial) April 16, 2020

In another statement made last week by the former Blink-182 and UFO expert, he offered all his fans a light of new music by announcing the band’s future plans. Even though the rockers had to cancel all the next scheduled tour dates, DeLonge announced the release of a new album, although it may take a while to arrive.

“We look forward to coming out with this new album when the time is right (as it’s almost done) and after things return to normal, our tour will begin once again around the world to help spread the message that this band has been around for 13 years… hope ”, He said. In one of those “All That’s Left is Love” as well as last year’s “Kiss & Tell” and “Rebel Girl”, they will appear on their first LP since 2014. Listen here to her message of hope: