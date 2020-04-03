Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick Delayed Until December This Year | AP

Cancellations of major Hollywood premieres are not yet over. “Top Gun Maverick” is the latest potential blockbuster that has been rescheduled due to the current pandemic.

Paramount Pictures announced Thursday that the sequel to the 1986 hit will hit theaters on December 23, not June 24. “Top Gun Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, joins the exodus of big-budget movies that traditionally crowd the billboards of the boreal summer.

Most of the major productions were removed from the calendar last week. With the rapid spread of the virus, it is not known when theaters will reopen, or how eager viewers are to come to their theaters once they open.

Summer is usually the most lucrative season of the year for Hollywood, which releases its sequels, superhero tapes, and action movies. Last year, it billed $ 4.3 billion in box office sales in the United States and Canada alone.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, “Wonder Woman 1984”, “Black Widow”, “Morbius” and “In the Heights” (“In el barrio ”) have all been postponed or removed from the calendar along with major spring premieres including“ No Time to Die ”and“ Mulan ”.

Some films were also postponed due to production being halted, extending the schedule changes to next year. Work on Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” was paused when French animation studio Illumination had to close its doors. Universal said Wednesday that “Minions” will be released in July 2021 and not on July 3 of this year. “Sing 2” was postponed from July 2021 to December next year.

Paramount also said Thursday that “A Quiet Place Part II”, which was slated to premiere in March, will now do so on September 4. “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” was released from May 22 to July 31. And the science fiction movie “The Tomorrow War,” with Chris Pratt, will no longer be released this Christmas.

