Many will think that it is thanks to the scalpel that it maintains its perfect face Tom Cruise but he has a secret that will surely leave you with your mouth open, as it is something out of the ordinary that would never have been thought.

The actor known for his starring role in Mission Impossible for several years has used a mixture which brings luminosity and smoothness to your skin.

Cruise is currently considered one of the Hollywood’s most iconic actors and apparently the years do not pass as quickly as the others, because their 57 years it remains the dream of many women.

However, the actor has a rather peculiar trick to keep the well hidden wrinkles, although the truth is somewhat disgusting: a mask made from nightingale droppings, brown rice and water.

In fact, he himself confessed it and even defined himself as fan of this mix, well has been using it for several years on his face and according to Showbiz Spy it was a good friend who gave him the first clues of this treatment.

Having recommended it, they assured him that it would leave his face much more bright and smooth; and according to the esthetician Shizuka Bernstein who makes this mask, the excrement of this small bird has enzymes that remove dead skin and exfoliate removing all the dirt that may be on the face.

Its main ingredient certainly sounds pretty nasty but before reaching the face of a person, it goes through a sanitization process and dehydrated that turns it into a powder that is later mixed with the rice and a little water.

In addition to his face, we must not forget that Tom has a Incredible body from someone who seems much younger than his age and has always bragged about their good diet and exercise which keep them in line.

It should be noted that Tom has always pointed out that you have not had any surgeryHowever, many assure that lately he looks something different, so they think that he finally decided to make one or another arrangement on his face.

Although Tom Cruise still has not spoken out against suspicions of his supposed aesthetic intervention, so it is not really known if he did it or not, perhaps it was his peculiar mask that he loves so much what made him change as people mention.