American actor Tom Cruise will shoot his next film on a particular film set: from space, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA announced Tuesday.

The US space agency is “excited” about the idea of ​​working with the protagonist of “Top Gun” for this still unknown film, according to NASA director Jim Bridenstine on Twitter.

Filming could “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists” to work on space travel, Bridenstine said.

Cruise is known for doing his own risk taking and obtained his commercial pilot’s license after his role in “Top Gun” as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a character who had a dangerous and reckless flying style. It has also been said that Some aircraft flew for the highly anticipated sequel to this 1986 film, which is expected to be released this year.

But if your latest challenging project goes ahead, Cruise will be the first Hollywood star to appear on screen from beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Entertainment website Deadline Hollywood had already reported rumors about the movie over the weekend, adding that billionaire Elon Musk’s company SpaceX was involved in the project.

SpaceX will launch astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in almost a decade this May, aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, which will arrive on the ISS.

SpaceX has yet to confirm its involvement in the project, but Musk responded to Bridenstine’s tweet to say that filming “should be a lot of fun.”

Deadline Hollywood reported that some other details about Cruise’s film project are already known but that Cruise would not be part of the “Mission Impossible” franchise. The seventh film in this series is expected next year, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed production.

