05/05/2020 3:51 pm

Tom Cruise He is one of the most reckless actors in Hollywood, and will be the first was in this world. After rumors emerged yesterday about a movie starring Tom Cruise, which would be filmed entirely in space, today NASA confirmed that this is a reality, and this tape will be filmed on the International Space Station.

This information was confirmed by Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, who shared a message of happiness, and hopes Tom Cruise’s work will inspire future astronauts and space enthusiasts. This is what he commented:

“NASA is excited to be working with @TomCruise on a movie aboard @Space_Station! We need popular means to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to realize @NASA’s ambitious plans. ”

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @ NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv – Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

According to Deadline, Tom Cruise was cast in the title role due to his ability to shoot high-risk scenes., something that has been more than clear in the films Impossible Mission. However, at the moment many details about this production are unknown, such as the plot, director, production house and co-stars.

At the moment it is unknown if SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, has any kind of participation in this project, as mentioned in the original rumor. Although considering the relationship between SpaceX and NASA, it would be no surprise to see these two companies collaborate on this production.

Via: Jim Bridenstine

