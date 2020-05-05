Share

Tom Cruise is teaming up with Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA to shoot an action movie in outer space.

Since a time ago, Tom Cruise it’s getting very extreme when shooting his movies. The Mission Impossible saga is full of epic sequences that border on madness, such as when the actor was tied outside a plane that was taking off or when he made a HALO-style jump. But now he wants to go further. He wants to shoot in outer space.

The first reports highlight that it would not be a Mission Impossible movie and that for now there is no Film studio involved, since the project is “in the early stages of takeoff”. I can’t imagine what kind of insurance it will take to get this green light.

This means that it will take a long time for this movie to hit theaters, as Mission Impossible 7 and 8 have to be shot first, which are currently stopped due to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus. But it seems that Tom Cruise himself is pressuring the film studio to start shooting as soon as possible. He seems to be in a hurry to leave space.

The best technology at your disposal.

This project will not be an easy journey, since everything that is done for the first time in history requires extra effort. Precisely because no one has dared to do it before. At least we know that behind it will be Space X by Elon Musk and NASA. Tom Cruise will have the services of the company that intends to take settlers to Mars. So they are using the best technology in the space race. In addition, NASA is an institution that gives guarantees, since they have spent many decades studying space and were the first to place a man on the moon.

For now, it doesn’t seem like Tom Cruise has gone crazy, it just seems like he wants to push beyond human limits and become the first actor to shoot a movie in outer space.

Share