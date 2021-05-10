Tom Cruise talks about the difficulty of filming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. First image of the film

We all know that Tom Cruis is not one of those people who shy away from a mission, not even despite the tremendous difficulties the film industry has had to grapple with in the last year. When the pandemic started, Cruise was in full production of ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘and it also had’ Top Gun: Maverick ‘in post-production, but it was all put on hold for a while …

“I have produced 30 to 40 films. I am responsible for thousands, or tens of thousands of jobs,” Cruise told Empire about the stakes in his work. “All my friends from the industry, the people who work in distribution and my team told me: What are we going to do? I could lose my house! So I said to the studio and I said to the industry: We will be back. everyone go back to work. We’re going to start shooting in the summer. And we’re going to figure out how to do it safely. “

Naturally, it wasn’t easy at all. “It was seven days a week, 24 hours a day, just dealing with a lot of strong emotions with people and helping them overcome them. There was social distancing, there were masks, bubbles of team members: a makeup artist for every two actors, plus department heads who stayed in hotel rooms on their own, drove to the set, filmed the scene, and then returned to the hotel until needed, and groups of five were ready to go. quarantine if someone catches the virus. “

“We had to create protocols with studios and insurance companies, and work within the laws of each country,” Cruise said of the mammoth task of convincing places like Abu Dhabi, Norway and Italy to keep filming while travel was mostly banned. . “Assuring them how we were going to film in the country. There were times when people said: It’s not going to happen. And I kept saying: It’s happening.”

Christopher Mcquarried directs this new installment starring among others Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny and Essai Morales.Mission: Impossible 7‘for May 27, 2022, while the eighth and by far the last installment of the franchise will arrive on July 7, 2023.

I leave you finally with the first image of the film and the cover of Empire magazine that will go on sale on May 13 with Cruise and M: I as protagonists.