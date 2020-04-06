Tom Cruise talks about canceling the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick | Instagram

The long-awaited action-adventure film Top Gun: Maverick was affected by the crisis around the world, so it had to postpone its release until the month of December when it should be released for the month of June.

This is the sequel of the classic of the year of 1986, which was starred by Tom Cruise and unfortunately could not escape the effects of the virus.

It was Paramount Pictures in charge of announcing that the premiere would be postponed just as Cruise shared in his social networks.

The film was slated to release for the next June 24, but now it will be released for the December 23th of this same year.

After the news was released through the company, Cruise also shared it through his official Twitter.

I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will take a little longer. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will premiere this December. Be careful everyone, “he wrote in the post.

The sequel is directed by Joseph Kosinki and is starred by Tom Cruise, along with the rest of the distribution Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jean Louisa Kelly, Manny Jacinto, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Lyliana Wray.

According to Variety, the film had an approximate budget of $ 150 million.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the limits as a brave test pilot and dodging the change in rank that would land him, “reads the synopsis.

Top Gun joins the list of films that have had to be postponed due to what is currently happening and which has affected Hollywood so much.

Tom also shared the news in his official account of Instagram and with just a few days of being shared, it has almost 600 thousand likes and endless comments from his followers who are devastated.

The wait is always worth it if it involves Tom Cruise, “” I’ll wait another 7 months to see him on imax, no doubt. Thanks for the update, “were some of the comments.

