Tom Cruise takes flight in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

It was 1986 when Tom Cruise became the protagonist of this high-flying story. It is ‘Top Gun’ the name of the elite pilot academy that the United States Navy has created in order to get a promotion of experts in combat techniques. Only the best and most intrepid are trained in the art of not flinching when or when the sound barrier is broken at the controls of an F-14. And among these pilots comes a young man named Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, famous for his reckless yet brilliant piloting.

Three decades later Maverick will take flight again and do impossible pirouettes in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, this is all we know about the sequel.

1.’Top Gun: Maverick ‘Release Date

A complex dance has been its premiere. Paramount Pictures set a first release for July 12, 2019 in the United States. However, he later announced that the sequel would be delayed a whole year so that the team could make the most of the new technologies and offer better flight sequences. He said then that it would be this June 2020 when it would arrive. Suddenly it was announced that the premiere was advancing two days in the United States, to be in its cinemas on Wednesday, June 24, but the COVID-19 It was again causing a new change in the calendar: the tape would arrive six months late. Then it went to December. Until now, the last date for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was July 2, 2021, 35 years after the first. However, it has been delayed again. Now the return of Maverick, Iceman and company has fly over the big screen will have to wait until November 19.

2. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast

It’s been over 30 years since Maverick (Cruise) and Iceman (Val Kilmer) they first met. Both “enemies” will face each other again in the sequel. This was stated by the director, ensuring that seeing the evolution of Iceman with the protagonist is something relevant in the saga.

Who else will return from the original film? Well in regards to Kelly mcgillis, It is difficult for it to appear in the second installment, badly that it despite many. Nor will it be Michael Ironside. The actor played Lieutenant Colonel Rick ‘Jester’ Heatherly in the first, due to the fact that the relationship he has with the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, it is not very good to say. In an interview with THR, Ironside acknowledged that the producer offered him a project a decade ago and he said no. “The next time I saw him was at a hockey game. I greeted him and he turned around and I thought, ‘Well, that relationship is over.’ But he has a business that he has to run, he has to make decisions based on his way of doing things and it’s what makes him feel safe. “

And many will also regret seeing Maverick without Goose. However, it will be his son, whom he will give life Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw. Yes it will be Jennifer connelly. Will she be the pilot’s new love interest? Her character is known to be the female lead in the film: a single mother who runs a local bar near the naval base. Ballots for Maverick to have something with her, there are.

Glen powell, who showed up for Goose’s son auditions, has landed a different role in the sequel, a pilot named ‘Hangman’ (the producers seem to have liked him even though he didn’t get the now-cast ‘Whiplash’ actor role). Also join Jon hamm Y Ed harris. And a lot of new pilots: Lewis pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Monica barbaro, Kara wang, Jack schumacher, Jake Picking, Jean Louisa Kelly, Raymond Lee, Lyliana wray Y Greg Tarzan Davis.

Cruise, now 58, has undoubtedly been a great mentor to new faces. This was confirmed by Jay Ellis.

3. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director

The death of the director of ‘Top Gun’, Tony scott, in August 2012 halted any progress on the project, leading to speculation that the film would not eventually be made. First mentioned Francis Ford Coppola as a possible director, but Cruise confirmed that Joseph Kosinski took the reins of the project in 2017.

Kosinski (‘Tron: Legacy’, ‘Oblivion’ and ‘Heroes in Hell’) will work from the story written by Peter Craig and Justin marks and with a script adapted by Christopher McQuarrie, Eric Warren Singer and Ehren Kruger. There has been much talk about whether the filmmaker will succeed in bringing the film up to Tony Scott’s level, given the unique style the director who died in 2012 gave him.

Four. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Synopsis

More than three decades have passed and the world advances. “It’s a different world now, so you can’t remake the first movie. It has to adapt,” Kosinski said. “The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they hadn’t been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that time. Now, here in 2017, the Navy has been at war for 20 years.” The producer Jerry bruckheimer commented that in this update, the struggle between drones and pilots-piloted planes is served: “The concept is, basically, are human pilots obsolete because of the drones? Maverick will show you that this is not the case. They will come back to stay. ”

The new story will mix rookie pilots with veterans as they try to adapt to new technologies and drone warfare. In fact, it will have its pluses and minuses with some of the characters. Hamm acknowledged in an interview that his role would border on the protagonist (in addition to praising Cruise’s work).

Fans can still expect to see a lot of action similar to the one above: “Of course, I want to recreate the experience of that movie, to give you a glimpse into the world of naval aviation and what it’s like to be on a fighter plane.”

But will they really fly? Cruise, committed actor where they are, is going to take the controls. But not in the most reliable way. He learned how to fly a helicopter for ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, so it was easy for his commitment to be the same with this lap. As Paramount had assured, the actor will get on a plane, but not a combat one, since it is prohibited by law in the United States for civilians to operate combat airplanes. However, taking into account the production, we assume that the result will be most credible. However, it has been known that the actor, who is already known to like to take risks, and to do one of the scenes in the film had to request a special permit from the Navy. The actor also had words of gratitude to the army for the help offered for this film, recognizing the work they do.

Whatever the flight scenes, these are going to be the most spectacular. Warns it Jennifer connelly and the production company in charge recently shared a small clip showing that here CGI rather little.

Last December, Cruise was spotted Lake Tahoe, shooting action scenes for the movie. Scenes have already been shot in San Diego and Nevada, but the production in Lake Tahoe, located in the middle of the two states, sounds much more intense, since the production has had cameras suspended between trees to capture Tom through of the forest, and many military planes landing at the airport of the lake. Very in the line of an action actor like him.

6. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soundtrack

A big part of the success of ‘Top Gun’ was its’ 80s soundtrack. The German composer Harold faltermeyer he will return for the continuation score, but he will not do it alone. Hans Zimmer will work in the second part with Faltermeyer.

However, one of the big issues when it comes to music is the availability of Kenny loggins to re-perform ‘Danger Zone’.

And what about ‘Take my breath away’? Because Berlin theme (written by Giorgio moroder) has gone down in history as the title track of ‘Top Gun’. Will there be a new version?

7. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Screenshots

Little by little we have been able to see photos, from the first one shared by Cruise, some of the filming and of the fifty-year-old Maverick on a motorcycle.

First image of ‘Top Gun 2: Maverick’

In December 2018, with the release of the Blu ray of ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, director of the film, and one of the writers of this second part of ‘Top Gun’, interrupted the filming of this new sequel to talk about the adjustment of motion smoothing, which tends to activate automatically on many high-definition televisions.

And finally, finally! we were seeing the first official poster of the film, which cannot be overflowing with nostalgia.

The latest poster has come to us showing a Maverick looking up at the sky (or airplanes, rather).

8. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer

The first poster arrived accompanying the first trailer … which left us speechless. The main theme was already singing it … “Take my breath away” (“Leave me without breathing”). In it we see Maverick enjoying airplanes, which he likes most, with a background voice that reminds us that he has not left the profession for three decades. “By now he should have been vice admiral, but he is a captain. Why?”, Asks his superior, who is played by an aging Ed Harris. “Mysteries of life, sir” he answers before seeing him get on his motorcycle, put on his sunglasses and suck it off and make us go back to the past with a certain update: now there are not only riders, too drones. “The end is inevitable, Maverick. Your kind go headlong to extinction” is heard saying, but Maverick is clear that he still has a lot to teach: “Maybe sir. But not today.”.

Then came the second trailer, which you have on these lines. We have also seen a featurette where the team details the care with which they have treated the film to capture reality.

The last clip that has arrived is the one from the Super Bowl, which although it begins with a phrase that goes directly to touch nostalgia – impossible not to remember Goose – offers more of the adrenaline that the tape will condense.

