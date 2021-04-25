Tom Cruise saved a cameraman on Mission Impossible 7 filming

Tom Cruise proved that not only is he a hero in fiction, but he also has the ability to save people in real life.

For a few months, Tom Cruise has been traveling around the world to fulfill the planned recordings that are needed for his blockbuster “Mission Impossible.”

The seventh issue of the story again shows Tom as an agent who faces offenders, with the only difference that this time, Cruise was a hero beyond the script.

During the filming that the production team has been doing recently in the UK, there have been scenes being shot early in the morning where Tom and Hayley Atwell appear on a moving train.

Unexpectedly, a cameraman fell from the moving vehicle and Tom rushed to help him to prevent his harness from falling even closer to the ground.

In a gentle way, he helped him regain his balance to lean on a steel beam and later they resumed the action scenes.

Given his track record in fighting, hovering, handling airplanes, motorcycles, and other transportation, Tom had the restraint so that the nerve of being off-script for a moment would not disturb him.

His scenes about the locomotive are just part of the shocking that will be seen in Mission Impossible 7 soon, as Tom is not only on top of the engine but he runs on it.

The entire production team seems to be enjoying the panoramic views they have seen in recent months, having access to places that are normally not so easy to get to.

To top it off, Tom has also put his reflexes and dancing skills to work during a fight with Esai Morales for the film.

After their hot confrontation, they took a short break while smiling for the cameras present.

Suri Cruise celebrated her 15th birthday with flowers and some of her friends