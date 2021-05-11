Tom Cruise returns his three Golden Globes in protest against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe awards on Monday in protest against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Deadline reports.

The actor, who won two awards for best actor for “Jerry Maguire” and “Born on July 4,” and an award for best supporting actor for “Magnolia,” joins other stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, who they have demanded a profound change in the HFPA.

The protests began earlier this year after the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no African-American members in the organization responsible for handing out the awards.

Platforms such as Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia have also assured that they have not worked with this organization since the publication of the Los Angeles Times article. The Golden Globes could disappear after NBC, the channel that produces and broadcasts these awards since 1996, has decided that it will not broadcast the next gala, in 2022.