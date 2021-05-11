Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globes awards in protest

Golden Globes: this was the unusual awards of 2021 1:57

(CNN) – Tom Cruise returned his Golden Globes awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a source close to the actor told CNN on Monday.

Tom Cruise won best actor awards for his performances in “Jerry Maguire” in 1997 and “Born on the Fourth of July” in 1990, and best supporting actor award for “Magnolia” in 2000.

The move comes amid growing controversy around the HFPA, the organization behind the Golden Globes, over its lack of diversity, specifically not having black members, and ethical issues related to financial benefits for some of its members. 87 members that came to light in a February investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

NBC announced Monday that it would not air the show in 2022.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we strongly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. Therefore, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, “NBC told CNN Business.

Prior to the network’s announcement, Scarlett Johansson issued a statement asking the entertainment community to avoid participating in HFPA-sponsored events.

“As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences and award shows,” he said in a statement to Variety confirmed by CNN.

“In the past, this often meant facing sexist questions and comments from certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in your lectures. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by people like Harvey Weinstein to gain momentum for recognition from the Academy, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is a fundamental reform needed within the organization, I think it is time for us to move away from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.

CNN has reached out to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for comment.