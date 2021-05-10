Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globes and joins the boycott against the HFPA

Holding their next awards ceremony looks like it will be a real mission impossible for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Minutes after it was confirmed that the broadcast of the 2022 show has been canceled by NBC, it is reported that actor Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globes he had won in previous years in protest against his non-inclusive policy.

According to information from Deadline, Tom cruise he sent back to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes, the three statuettes he had previously given him. This after media companies, such as Warner Media, Netflix and Amazon, decided to boycott the organization along with famous actors such as Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson due to the lack of diversity among their ranks.

Cruise has three awards from the HFPA, one for Best Actor in a Drama for Born on July 4 – 90%, Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Jerry Maguire: Love and Challenge – 85% and Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia – 84%. No statement has been reported by the interpreter, but it seems that, if it wants to survive, the organization will soon have to announce stronger measures if it does not want even more producers and film and television stars to do the same.

What about the Golden Globes? Last February, just before its most recent ceremony, a Los Angeles Times investigation reported that the HFPA has no members of color. This sparked even more outrage over what the industry saw as a slight to various titles starring black actors such as I May Destroy You – 100% or Malcolm & Marie – 60% over controversial productions such as Music by Sia – 35% and Emily in Paris – 95% s.

The controversy, at the time, was even addressed by the hosts that night, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. One of the pair’s latest jokes highlighted the cheating of the awards ceremonies. “The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important. And there are no black members of the HFPA. I know they may not have received the memo because they work in the bank of some French McDonald’s, but they have to change it, ”Fey joked.

He annoyed last week when the organization explained that it would seek to have 20 new members by 2021 and increase its membership by 50 percent in the next 18 months. Currently, there are only 90 people who are part of the HFPA. In comparison, there are almost 10,000 members of the Academy of Hollywood, which awards the Oscar, and 25,000 in which it awards the Emmy Awards for the best of television.

Cruise is currently filming the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 98%, alongside director Christopher McQuarrie. And, although he is not a stranger to the controversy himself, because of his strange comments on the pharmaceutical industry and because of his ties to Scientology, it seems that he also wants to accelerate the formation of a more inclusive industry in which the importance of stories is highlighted. about people of color.

