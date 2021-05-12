Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globes after boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

On May 10, 2021 Tom Cruise had 3 Golden Globes: one for ‘Born on the Fourth of July’, another for ‘Jerry Maguire’ and another for ‘Magnolia’, although in total he has been nominated seven times. And we say that it had because The actor has decided to return the awards by joining the boycott against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the HFPA.

It all started when the LATimes revealed in February that there was not a single black voting member in the HFPA. When the nominations came out, the lack of series as good as ‘I could destroy you’ and the inclusion of other reviled such as ‘Emily in Paris’, they began to show the corruption and the mafia structure that could be hiding behind the Golden Globes. Then began a social media pressure campaign promoted by Hollywood stars themselves that led the HFPA to acknowledge on March 9 that they needed a structural change and to announce that they had hired a consultant and a law firm for an internal review. . On March 15, 104 companies signed a letter demanding profound change and eradicating financial corruption and discriminatory behavior. On May 6, the HFPA board announced a series of measures for 2021 that the Time’s Up movement considered insufficient and a new wave of criticism regarding the real lack of commitment. it has prompted NBC to terminate the Golden Globes broadcast deal for at least the next year. Cruise thus joins Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, who had already demonstrated against the HFPA this week. Hollywood has reacted with glee to the cancellation of the 2022 ceremony.

HFPA’s response

Following the cancellation of the 2022 Golden Globes gala on NBC, the HFPA issued a statement to the media in which, and After ensuring that they are listening to complaints from the industry and involved with the change, They were committed to a calendar of actions to eradicate, as soon as possible, their radical problems of diversity and ethics.

“Regardless of the upcoming Golden Globes air date, implementing transformative change as quickly and as carefully as possible remains the highest priority for our organization. We invite our industry partners to the table to work with us on a long-needed systemic reform, both in our organization and within the industry in general.

Our schedule below demonstrates our commitment to achieving these goals with extreme urgency:

Week of May 3

– Members meet, consider and vote overwhelmingly to approve and implement the Board’s plan for transformational change.

– The board continues to meet with advocacy groups to develop initiatives to meet the HFPA’s commitment to add at least 20 new members by August 2021 and increase membership by 50% in 18 months.

– Eradicate the one-year moratorium on voting for the new member. All new members will have voting rights from day 1.

– The board and members approve the engagement of Ropes & Gray to amend and reformulate the bylaws and other governing documents to implement the member-approved plan for transformational change.

Weeks of May 10 and 17

– Review and approve the new code of conduct in consultation with publicists and studies.

– Continue the approach with possible new members

– Publish the code of conduct and establish a hotline to report violations.

– Involve an independent external investigator to promptly review and respond to all complaints directly.

– Interview candidates and hire a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant (“DEI”).

– Identify and recruit outside independent professionals and non-Board members and form an Accountability / Oversight Board (“Advisory Board”) to oversee implementation of the plan for transformational change.

– Interview executive search firms to begin the search for the director of DEI / HR and the identification of the potential CEO / CFO and other executives to lead the HFPA.

– The HFPA website will be continually updated to show progress against the plan and include information on members (biographies, posts, affiliations, etc.)

Weeks of May 24 and 31

– The new DEI consultant and other outside experts run mandatory member programs on DEI and sexual harassment.

– The Board and Advisory Board continue to work on the identification of applicants to meet the commitment to add at least 20 new members by August 2021.

– The grants office and membership subcommittee continue to work to increase support for internship, mentoring, and scholarship programs for students from underrepresented backgrounds interested in international journalism.

– Identify and recruit outside independent professionals for the new Credentials Committee, which will oversee the membership application process and re-accreditation of current members according to the same criteria as new members.

– Continue with the review of the committee structure / compensation

– First reading of the amendments to the bylaws at the general meeting of members (“GMM”)

Weeks of June 7, 14 and 21

– Focus groups with members, the Advisory Board and Ropes & Gray to review amendments to the Bylaws and other governing documents.

The board evaluates and evaluates the recommendations of the executive search firm for the new team of executive officers

Form a new Credentials Committee

All previous training, mentoring and recruiting workflows continue

Week of June 28

– Second reading of the modifications of the statutes in the GMM.

– Send ballots to the members to vote on amendments to the statutes.

– Implement new policies on gifts, travel, conflicts of interest and press conferences.

Week of July 5

– Members vote on amendments to the bylaws by ballot

Weeks of July 12 and 19

– The approved amendments to the statutes enter into force.

– Elections of new officers and boards of directors in accordance with the amended and reformulated statutes.

– A new membership process is opened according to the new criteria promulgated in the modified and reformulated statutes.

– All existing members must meet the same standards as new members to re-accredit their membership.

Week of July 26

– The process of new members continues.

– The reaccreditation continues.

Week of August 2

– New members admitted to the HFPA

– New Board elected, including independent members, in accordance with the amended and reformulated bylaws.

– New CEO / CFO and other approved and committed executive team to manage the HFPA.

– The board and existing officers resign after the election of the new board and the hiring of the executive team.