Tom Cruise looks back on his latest Instagram photo

The actor has commemorated Top Gun Day via social networks The second part of the 1986 film is scheduled for November 19

After a long period without publishing, Tom cruise He has returned to Instagram for a good cause: to celebrate an anniversary (although for the vast majority it was unknown): to celebrate Top Gun Day. The veteran action star joined the platform in January 2018 during the production of ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, and uses it to promote his upcoming films. His most recent post pays tribute to fans who consider a classic ‘Top Gun’ a classic, while also encouraging his fans with his upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

“Top Gun Day is a day created and dedicated to fans. I can’t wait for you to see Top Gun: Maverick later this year,” wrote Cruise in the title of the new post. In the accompanying image, Cruise can be seen looking at a large framed photo of a scene from the original “Top Gun.” It’s a classic moment: Maverick and Iceman (Val Kilmer) smile and cross hands as the rest of their teammates cheer for them. Meanwhile, Cruise, the current, who is now 58 years old, is being filmed with the camera in front and the sound pole to one side as he looks at the photo, with the team behind the actor rolling behind.

Today the film also returned to theaters in the United States to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the premiere of the first. The fully remastered film will be released in theaters for a limited time. The original film was released on May 16, 1986. The years pass, but certainly not by Tom Cruise.

Various production delays due to the current Covid crisis have pushed ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ back on more than once. If there had been no pandemic, the sequel would have seen the light of day in the summer of 2020. The film was scheduled to open on July 2, but was delayed again for later. So, only 16 months of nothing have passed between the first date and the second. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is coming to theaters November 19.

