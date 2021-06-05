Tom Cruise is very angry with the filming of Mission Impossible 7

The film Mission Impossible 7 is taking a long time to shoot, due to the stoppages that the production is suffering and that is something that actor Tom Cruise dislikes.

Tom cruise He is an actor who gives everything in the filming of his films, especially in action scenes. Since he does not mind risking his own physique so that everything is in the best possible way. But at the same time, he is very demanding with the people who work with him, expecting the maximum effort at all times. But with Mission Impossible 7 things are not going his way.

Paramount has stopped filming Mission Impossible 7 after 14 team members tested positive for COVID-19. It should be remembered that a few months ago, some audio tapes were leaked where you could listen to Tom cruise yelling at the film’s technical team because anti-COVID measures were not taken seriously. In fact, he even threatened to fire people if they did not respect the distance and the use of masks.

As reported by British newspapers, several dancers who were filming with the American actor in a nightclub scene have tested positive for Coronavirus. As a result, filming in the UK has stopped for two weeks and the Tom cruise, who was apparently close to the artists, has had to isolate himself since Tuesday.

According to the sources of these newspapers:

“Tom Cruise is absolutely furious about what happened, especially considering the row with his staff last year. It’s going to seriously affect the filming and they’ll catch up when they finally get back. “

It seems like they will never finish the movie.

Considering the fact that the filming of Mission Impossible 7 was initially scheduled to start in February 2020, the team is already long overdue. And now, after going through several breaks, the latest incident will delay production once again, possibly even having to change the release date. Besides this, Tom cruise He’s already shown that he cares about more than just the movie and doesn’t want the industry to suffer more than it has already suffered, which could indicate how angry he must be feeling right now.

Mission Impossible 7 It will premiere on May 27, 2022, if they ever manage to finish it.