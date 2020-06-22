In the many setbacks and setbacks that the DC Universe has suffered, Green Lantern has been one of the characters that have been forgotten, in part to the bad reputation that the character got because of the movie starring Ryan Reynolds. But there are fans who want to see the galactic protector again. They even have the perfect actor for the role.

Digital artist pabloruizzx has created a spectacular design featuring Tom Cruise dressed in the classic green and black Lantern Corps costume. Although the group of superheroes briefly appeared in Justice League, Earth Lantern Hal Jordan has yet to join Batman, Superman, and company.

And the protagonist of Top Gun and Mission Impossible would be a great candidate for the role.

https: //www.instagram.com/p/CAiA4jkgXuC/? utm_source = ig_web_c …

Throughout his thirty-year career, Cruise has starred in films of all kinds of genres, but has so far never played any comic book superhero. Taking over from Reynolds as the protector of Earth from DC would be a great success on the part of the company, since it would give the character the added value of having an actor from the Hollywood A list.

There is currently a Green Lantern series in development for HBO Max, but fans are still waiting to see Jordan again on the big screen. The latest rumors pointed to a Lantern Corps movie. In development with Geoff Johns at the helm, but for the moment there has been no more information, neither about casting nor about when it will hit theaters.